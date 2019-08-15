© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Explaining ACChain: Lynette Zang Crypto Currency and The Mark of the Beast System
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
172 views • August 15, 2019
In the last few weeks major events have unfolded around crypto currencies that clearly show that we are on our way to a New World Order One World Currency… and its digital. Some are saying that this is the Mark of the Beast System.
Signs include plans of the IMF to use a vehicle called the SDR that will be pegged to a digital currency using the ACChain quantum computing platform. If you don’t understand what any of this means, that’s ok! This show is meant for beginners to the world of crypto currency. Tivon and Naima do a full breakdown explaining definitions and terms from top to bottom in a way we hope an average person can understand.
Covered in this show:
Reviews of Terms like:
Crypto Currency
Bitcoin
Gold Standard
ICO
256 Bit Encryption
Blockchain
Quantum Computing
Quantum Entanglement
ACChain
SDR
Also included is a review of other commentary from YouTubers like:
Andy Hoffman, SGT Report, Rogue Money, Face Like the Sun, Greg Hunter
We give a full run down summary of what Lynette Zang was addressing in her breaking video that caused quite a stir in the world of YouTube financial talking heads.
We dissect the creepy illuminati like symbolism in the promotional videos of ACChain… they are not hiding the fact that they plan to take over the word currencies.
Also we cover China buying land in America turning it into digital currency and the prohibiting American citizens from purchasing it.
Towards the end we round out the show with some interesting spiritual aspects that may add deeper meaning to these events, such as “The Mark of the Beast” fallen angel financial systems and gold alchemy.
All links from the show can be found here:
http://www.realspeaks.com/?p=142&preview=true
Signs include plans of the IMF to use a vehicle called the SDR that will be pegged to a digital currency using the ACChain quantum computing platform. If you don’t understand what any of this means, that’s ok! This show is meant for beginners to the world of crypto currency. Tivon and Naima do a full breakdown explaining definitions and terms from top to bottom in a way we hope an average person can understand.
Covered in this show:
Reviews of Terms like:
Crypto Currency
Bitcoin
Gold Standard
ICO
256 Bit Encryption
Blockchain
Quantum Computing
Quantum Entanglement
ACChain
SDR
Also included is a review of other commentary from YouTubers like:
Andy Hoffman, SGT Report, Rogue Money, Face Like the Sun, Greg Hunter
We give a full run down summary of what Lynette Zang was addressing in her breaking video that caused quite a stir in the world of YouTube financial talking heads.
We dissect the creepy illuminati like symbolism in the promotional videos of ACChain… they are not hiding the fact that they plan to take over the word currencies.
Also we cover China buying land in America turning it into digital currency and the prohibiting American citizens from purchasing it.
Towards the end we round out the show with some interesting spiritual aspects that may add deeper meaning to these events, such as “The Mark of the Beast” fallen angel financial systems and gold alchemy.
All links from the show can be found here:
http://www.realspeaks.com/?p=142&preview=true
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.