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PFIZER'S HISTORY OF KILLING KIDS: MALKIN SHARES WHAT EVERY PARENT MUST KNOW
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296 views • November 12, 2021
https://rumble.com/vp380z-pfizers-history-of-killing-kids-malkin-shares-what-every-parent-must-know.html
Michelle Malkin has been one of the real warriors on the right over the past few years. She has a new article out: “What Every Parent Must Know About Pfizer.” She joins Stew to discuss the crimes the drug company got away with 25 years ago in Nigeria, and is trying to get away with today.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
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See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
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Michelle Malkin has been one of the real warriors on the right over the past few years. She has a new article out: “What Every Parent Must Know About Pfizer.” She joins Stew to discuss the crimes the drug company got away with 25 years ago in Nigeria, and is trying to get away with today.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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