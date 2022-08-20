FULL SHOW: FBI Plot To Kidnap Governor Exposed In Michigan Courtroom

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The court case involving the FBI plot to kidnap governor Whitmer is exposing the behind the scenes criminal activity the FBI is currently involved in, and of course the American media is ignoring it. Owen Shroyer combines this fresh knowledge of FBI activity to the dirty deeds we already knew they were up to. The CDC is attempting to protect itself ahead of potentially criminal investigations by admitting they were wrong and saying they will change. The liberal left grooming children sexually continues to get worse because no one will stop it. Frank Cavanagh and Greg Reese join in-studio to discuss the fight against the New World Order.