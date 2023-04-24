WHITE FEMALE UBER DRIVER ATTACKED BY 7 BLACK FEMALES IN VEGAS

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







First published at 14:18 UTC on April 24th, 2023.





CamelotDaily





• Serial Killer Overlords: Darkest Secret Revealed https://www.bitchute.com/video/49qlIKYTyUOi/

• Schizophrenic New World Order Slaughter House https://www.bitchute.com/video/iRQzx8wS1vYu/

• Judaism's Trinity of Terror: ADL, SPLC & ACLU https://www.bitchute.com/video/9otiIAVZWjcE/

• White Devil Deception Documentary https://www.bitchute.com/video/GxL9uJOGrNI2/

• VAXXDROME: First It Controls Your Mind. Then It Destroys Your Body! https://www.bitchute.com/video/djLN6gNnp7X9/

• Jewish Russian YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki Asks U.S. Gov't To Criminalize Free Speech https://www.bitchute.com/video/wnNZGCNKR0NZ/

• Europa: The Last Battle (Part 1) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wze8635Y2q4q/

• Utah's Jewish Supremacist Controlled Fox13 Assassinates Character of CEO Warning About Vaccine https://www.bitchute.com/video/hBbLSFiyQ5nu/

• Utah Tech CEO: "Covid Vaccine Extermination Plot by The Jews" https://www.bitchute.com/video/VnNtZhqoxLx7/

• Exposing The Truth About Vaccines https://www.bitchute.com/video/Du49BHgAXaVO/

• Dr. Peter McCullough: Vaccine Created Spike Protein is Deadly in the Human Body https://www.bitchute.com/video/XdMcmb7aGhpe/

• FDA Accidentally Shows List of Ways Fauci's Extermination Vaccine Will Kill You https://www.bitchute.com/video/ccU9YI7utydV/

• Top FDA Scientists Warn Covid-1984 Vaccines Are Poisoning Adults and Children https://www.bitchute.com/video/ooR8REowpHZy/

• Fauci's Fear Porn Financing China's New Silk Road https://www.bitchute.com/video/PgGVzEc8PHzQ/

• VACCINES: Polio Hoax Revealed http://www.camelotdaily.com/vaccines-polio-hoax-revealed/

• Exposing The Truth About Vaccines https://www.bitchute.com/video/Du49BHgAXaVO/

• Biden's Bolsheviks Poisoned 200M. Targets 100M Unvaccinated Americans With Threats of Violence https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhFrrqGN7pAP/

• Fauci's Cancer Causing Injections Exposed https://www.bitchute.com/video/wRvKdBzNpjad/

• 1986 Vaccine Protection Act Does Not Protect Coronavirus Vaccine Manufacturers https://www.bitchute.com/video/LZLk5O69qEtt/

• Pfizer's Jewish CEO's “FDA Approval” Fraud Exposed https://www.bitchute.com/video/FdosjHT0npQG/

• Biological Weapons Law Author Explains How to Arrest Fauci & Friends For Unleashing Bioweapon on U.S https://www.bitchute.com/video/E2XI2INdtyRo/

• Fauci's Vampiric 'Vaccine' Destroys The Immune System, Feeds Your Body To Immortal Cancer Cells https://www.bitchute.com/video/gm365910jMqk/

• Studies Confirm COVID Injections Destroy T Cells Immune System https://www.bitchute.com/video/7bMxL9qao2RX/

• You’ll Refuse the Covid Jab After You Hear These Doctors https://www.bitchute.com/video/HlN0KXTG1RF4/

• Vampiric Pedophile Cult Brags About Global Child Sacrifice Using Gene Editing Vaccine https://www.bitchute.com/video/tI7XMZQuo5Vh/

• Top Chinese Whistleblower Exposes COVID-19 As An Unrestricted Warfare Bioweapon https://www.bitchute.com/video/KDHoJR6IR5XC/

• RED ALERT!: CDC Preparing Covid-1984 Death Camps https://www.bitchute.com/video/QBvHQvJ2o2f8/

• Rand Paul Officially Links Fauci To Trotsky Influenced NIH, Wuhan Financing, and Millions Dead https://www.bitchute.com/video/wwkvasDLic4m/

• Pfizer Whistleblower Confirms Fauci's Bioweapon Vaccine Targets Reproductive System https://www.bitchute.com/video/PUIbSua3uh93/

• Doctors Raise Alarm Over Covid Vaccine Linked to Infertility https://www.bitchute.com/video/DhZPTlipAZhY/

• EU lawsuit Reveals Globalist's Coronahoax Vaccine Extermination Protocol https://www.bitchute.com/video/NqchtUtaDyVL/

• WARNING: Toxic Nanoparticles Used in COVID Vaccine Cause Death https://www.bitchute.com/video/2qPe3FPjQyVs/

• Medical Doctor Exposes Mass Eugenics Extermination Called 'Covid-19 Vaccine' https://www.bitchute.com/video/pMEoTeiOJg8L/