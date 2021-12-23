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The Real Story - OAN Texas Sues Biden Admin with Ken Paxton
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20 views • December 23, 2021
Ken Paxton, Attorney General of Texas, gives us The Real Story on why Texas has dedicated $1.05 billion for a border barrier and are suing the Biden administration to finish the wall.
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