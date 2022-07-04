Dr. Tess Lawrie - Worldwide Coalition, Monkeypox, Global Fertility Problems from Injections and Saying 'No'

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Dr. Lawrie joins us to discuss the African Sovereignty Coalition formed to stand against the WHO, UN and WEF, how this model can be rolled out across the globe, Monkeypox, Injections, reintroduction of masks, fertility problems from the injections and more!
Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,
But a false witness, deceit.
🧩 RELAYS 🧩
■ Bacteria ■ Coronavirus ■ Covid ■ Fungi ■ Germs ■ Microbes ■ Protozoa ■ Viruses
⬇️ CONDUIT ⬇️
■ https://germs.truthparadigm.tv
■ http://truthparadigm.tv
⬇️ ARTICLES ⬇️
■ https://germs.truthparadigm.news
■ http://truthparadigm.news
■ https://mainboard.truthparadigm.news
➡️ RELAY CHANNELS
⚬ https://rumble.com/c/Germs
⚬ https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/Nz4xc1sUIBYJ/
⚬ https://www.brighteon.com/watch/c2986471-bcbb-4786-9b64-021c37398d8d?index=1
⚬ https://tv.gab.com/playlist/bacteria-germs-viruses-62770bd1e7169472f0b42c62
⚬ https://app.clouthub.com/#/search?q=GermTruth
⚬ https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@778f679b8?page=play-lists
⬇️ TREASURE ⬇️
■ https://cspoa.org
■ https://www.j6truth.org/
■ https://thepatriotlight.com/
■ https://reawakeningseries.com
■ https://covid19criticalcare.com
■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.tv
■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.news
■ http://truthparadigm.net
⬇️ CREDIT(S) ⬇️
https://rumble.com/v18wde4-critically-thinking-with-dr.-t-and-dr.-p-episode-99-june-16-2022.html
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