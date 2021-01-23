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HOW LEFTISTS WILL ACCIDENTALLY DISSOLVE THE UNION
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631 views • January 23, 2021
How ironic will it be when the Left's mad rush to consolidate power and assume total control over everything inspires a massive move in the opposite direction as free people choose to separate themselves from abusive, lawless, and increasingly tyrannical governments?
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Article cited: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/smith-will-bidens-presidency-be-catalyst-secession-or-worse
_______
Connect at www.HellrazerReport.com
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottAlanBuss
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
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Article cited: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/smith-will-bidens-presidency-be-catalyst-secession-or-worse
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