Son of Youtube CEO that pushed the jab – has a Normal Sudden Death, according to Youtube Guidelines
19 year old son of Youtube CEO dies as expected - due to the NORMAL  event termed by " Medical Experts " as " Sudden Death " - Youtube has promoted & normalized this B.S, therefore it came as no surprise !


