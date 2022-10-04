WATCH 2 videos clearly show who America’s REAL fascists are

Glenn Beck
Oct 3, 2022 The far-left continues to perpetuate their new favorite lie: That conservative Americans, or ‘MAGA Republicans,’ are a dangerous threat to not only the nation, but to overall democracy as well. But this couldn’t be further from the truth. In fact, in this clip, Glenn plays two videos that prove conservative principles are the TRUE American ones. So, which political side do YOU think is harboring the real fascists?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dejpYzH-Eyk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.