WATCH 2 videos clearly show who America’s REAL fascists are

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Glenn Beck
Oct 3, 2022 The far-left continues to perpetuate their new favorite lie: That conservative Americans, or ‘MAGA Republicans,’ are a dangerous threat to not only the nation, but to overall democracy as well. But this couldn’t be further from the truth. In fact, in this clip, Glenn plays two videos that prove conservative principles are the TRUE American ones. So, which political side do YOU think is harboring the real fascists?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dejpYzH-Eyk