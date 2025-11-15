BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Patrick Wood Connects JD Vance, Don Trump Jr., Charlie Kirk, & Peter Thiel Via the 1789 Capital Firm
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
312 followers
2
104 views • 1 day ago

Inside MAGA’s Secret Donor Network: Patrick Wood of Technocracy News joins Brannon Howse Live to connect JD Vance, Donald Trump Jr., Charlie Kirk, Tucker Carlson, Omeed Malik, & Peter Thiel via the 1789 Capital Management, LLC firm.

https://1789capital.vc/

Until next time, stay American, stay Patriotic, and above all, stay Godly… PEACE! ✌️


#RINOAlert

#LiberalismExposed


Sourced Articles & Videos:


1. https://open.substack.com/pub/lionessofjudah/p/mind-blowing-patrick-wood-connects

2. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xyFRJGpdks


tucker carlsondonald trump jrdon trump jrcharlie kirktechnocracypeter thielpatrick woodbrannon howsejd vancebrannon howse live1789 capitalomeed malikmagas secret donor network
Chapters

00:00American Patriots for God and County Intro

00:32Patrick Wood Connects JD Vance, Don Trump Jr., Charlie Kirk, & Peter Thiel Via the 1789 Capital Firm

09:56American Patriots for God and County Outro

