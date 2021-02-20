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Biden Promotes Division, Not Unity
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20 views • February 20, 2021
Frail Biden is a Puppet of Far Left Wing of Democratic Party. His Proposals are Partisan and Ultra Progressive. Biden is Not Fulfilling Promise to Work with Republicans and Not Providing Healing or Unity for Nation.
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