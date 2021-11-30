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DR SEAN BROOKS AT SW OHIO SCHOOL BOARD MEETING: "GETTING THE VACCINE WILL CAUSE YOUR DEATH"
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33 views • November 30, 2021
"The people who have taken it are going to die in the next 6 months to 3 to 5 years."
"Your school is going to close, because they (staff) will fall ill and they will die."
Download the video;
https://up-load.io/3mko1o4yyhxu
"Your school is going to close, because they (staff) will fall ill and they will die."
Download the video;
https://up-load.io/3mko1o4yyhxu
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