Steve Cortes Hijacked 2020 Election – The 2020 Presidential Vote was Not Valid

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Steve Cortes: “The equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment was massively violated. You cannot subject the game day Trump voters to entirely different and stricter standards than mail-in voters. This was one of the principal reasons why the 2020 presidential vote was not valid.”
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One year ago today, American democracy was hijacked.
Serious statistical and Constitutional problems plague the 2020 presidential results.
Details in my new Cortes #ChalkTalk pic .twitter.com/pORW2NI4DM