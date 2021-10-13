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Chickens First Snow
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73 views • October 13, 2021
Chickens First Snow! Welcome to High Desert Homestead, we just got our first snow of the season. The chickens don't seem to mind the cold and snow. They are well insulated with their feathers and their legs and feet are designed to withstand extreme temperatures. Thank you for watching!
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