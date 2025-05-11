BE PREPARED for a harsh video here!!! Foul language used in the video!!!! Rated R for language.



_



I heard that there is a militia threatening to attack RADAR stations and National Weather Service personnel over the worry of "RADAR weather modification".



Topping off this stupidity, I heard that the National Weather Service and FBI issued some kind of statement about the threat?!



Here is my message to the militia and everyone else, since I am the discoverer of this -- RADAR pulses / HAARP rings topic .



In case you don't know, they made a movie about me as the discoverer of HAARP created tornadoes... ( movie named Metal Tornado starring Lou Diamond Phillips playing me).



My message here today is not for children, several foul words are used in this response to everyone involved, and I fully explain to everyone why this is the most stupid thing I've heard of in a very long time.



Final point, this very same thing was done to me in 2011, where I was unjustly falsely listed as a threat on the department of Homeland security website over this very same RADAR HAARP weather modification issue.



It was wrong then to wrongly assume that I was going to want to attack the RADAR stations, and it is even MORE wrong now for some random "militia" group to say they're going to attack now.



What a load of retards.



This "militia" has to be a bunch of feds imo! just keeping it real. Let me guess....Patriot Front rebranded itself?!