America Now | Exposing MKUltra

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Project MKUltra was a dark time in history for the United States. The
illegal, top-secret Central Intelligence Agency program was created
during the Cold War. It was designed to study mind control, behavioral
modification, and psychological torture. The problem? This was not done
on enemies, it was done on Americans.
This week on Capitol Hill, a hearing into the program and details about experiments involving LSD, Electroshock, Sensory Deprivation and more designed to study the human mind and its limits.
Former CIA officer and terrorism expert Michael Shipp joins host Ben Swann to break down the brutal tactics.
Plus, the rise of insurgent progressive power inside the democratic party. What it means for the future.
And as the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary, Jalyssa Dugrot has the emotional story about what patriotism looks like in America today.
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