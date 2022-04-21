Organic and GMO Fact vs. Myth - Dr Jennifer Daniels Interviewed by Charlene Springer (05.03.2017)

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Have you ever wondered if the Organic Food label is all it's cracked up to be? Or if GMOs are really destroying your body? How about whether you should still be taking those vitamins? Join us in an incredible journey with our guest Dr. Jennifer Daniels. She "tells it like it is" and explains what is fact, and what is just great marketing in the Food Industrial Complex. You will not want to miss the Woo Woo Hour and more jaw dropping moments with the amazing Dr. Daniels and Charlene!
To listen to the 2nd hour of this amazing interview, please subscribe at: www.boundlesspirit.com/subscribe
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Repost permission received from Charlene Springer 04.02.2022.