BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

History of Life on Earth and the Origin and Evolution of Life and Genetics Discussed In-Depth with Eric Bapteste
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
188 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • August 06, 2021
How can systems of life be analyzed to offer insights into human evolution? By taking a broader approach to examination, a clearer picture materializes than ever before thought possible.

Listen in to learn:

How coevolution plays a part in the lifecycle of viruses
What factors may be manipulated to alter the aging process
How the microbiome relates to the phage-ome

Eric Bapteste, a CNRS Research Director at the Université Pierre et Marie Curie, shares his insight into viruses and how they evolved to target human cells.

Since fitness is often regarded as an evolutionary success, the relationships and systems responsible for this fitness are overlooked. By taking a topographic search into these factors, hints can be gained into which interactions are specifically responsible for effective evolutionary biology.

Due to the complexity and variability of the biome within a phage, it is challenging to nail down the specific processes and causes of certain phenomena. Thus, one of the main challenges facing research as we advance is connecting findings across species and genomes.

Visit evol-net.fr for more information.

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
evolutionlifegenetics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Nurse Alleges Stillbirth Surge at Fresno Hospital After COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

Nurse Alleges Stillbirth Surge at Fresno Hospital After COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

Morgan S. Verity
U.S. officials probe Russian lab death amid questions about bioweapons history

U.S. officials probe Russian lab death amid questions about bioweapons history

Belle Carter
Time to Quit: WHO Says No Level of Alcohol Consumption Is Safe

Time to Quit: WHO Says No Level of Alcohol Consumption Is Safe

Zoey Sky
Brewing a breakthrough: Newly discovered coffee compounds outperform common diabetes drug in laboratory setting

Brewing a breakthrough: Newly discovered coffee compounds outperform common diabetes drug in laboratory setting

Ava Grace
Study Links Picloram Exposure to Higher Risk of Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer

Study Links Picloram Exposure to Higher Risk of Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer

Coco Somers
EPA&#8217;s atrazine mitigation plan deemed &#8220;utterly worthless&#8221; as study reveals 99% of watersheds would remain contaminated

EPA’s atrazine mitigation plan deemed “utterly worthless” as study reveals 99% of watersheds would remain contaminated

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy