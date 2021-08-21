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Breakthrough cases and vaccine passports
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743 views • August 21, 2021
Joe Rogan, August 6, 2021
Special Forces veteran turned entrepreneur Evan Hafer is the founder and CEO of Black Rifle Coffee Company, and one of the hosts of the Free Range America podcast.
Taken from JRE #1693 w/Evan Hafer:
https://open.spotify.com/episode/5ifCsGwt84dkHMxIrUHqwr
Special Forces veteran turned entrepreneur Evan Hafer is the founder and CEO of Black Rifle Coffee Company, and one of the hosts of the Free Range America podcast.
Taken from JRE #1693 w/Evan Hafer:
https://open.spotify.com/episode/5ifCsGwt84dkHMxIrUHqwr
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