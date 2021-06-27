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06/24/2021 Trade Minister Dan Tehan: China is initiating consultations through the WTO Dispute Settlement body with Australia on anti-dumping. And countervailing measures were put in place on wind towers on stylish stainless-steel sinks and on railway wheels. Obviously, China has the right to take this action, but Australia will be vigorously defending our system that we have in place accounting for the measures that we put in place where we think there is an injury occurring here in Australia to particular industries.