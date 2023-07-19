🐶💪 Safeguarding Dogs with Effective Training! 🐾

🚫 Don't let your furry friend become a runaway! 🏃♀️ Train them to respond to a special recall method, guided by the expertise of Bob Bryant from Mission K9 Rescue and you'll never worry about them being off-leash and chasing after potential dangers 🐕💨.
🎧 https://bit.ly/3qot0r7
A well-trained dog will stay put when commanded, even in the face of tempting distractions.🐕
While it's always wise to keep your dog leashed for their safety, a properly trained pup can avoid a lot of trouble on their own 🐾❤️. Don't miss out on this episode to discover more about training techniques that will keep your furry companion safe and sound.
