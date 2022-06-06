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China is Preparing for War With America
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3111 views • June 06, 2022
Leaked audio from top Chinese officials says that they are preparing for war. The Chinese lockdowns are much more than people think. Russia is teaming up with China, and they have America in their sights. Get informed now by watching this video.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1. Brian Kennedy: Chinese Mobilization in Preparation for War with Taiwan
https://rumble.com/v16gklj-brian-kennedy-chinese-mobilization-in-preparation-for-war-with-taiwan.html
2. Frank Gaffney: The Looming Threat of Conflict in the Pacific
https://rumble.com/v16gk5p-frank-gaffney-the-looming-threat-of-conflict-in-the-pacific.html
3. Russian official warns of dangerous ‘Satan 2’ missile | of NewsNation Prime
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IsslgocdxW4
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1. Brian Kennedy: Chinese Mobilization in Preparation for War with Taiwan
https://rumble.com/v16gklj-brian-kennedy-chinese-mobilization-in-preparation-for-war-with-taiwan.html
2. Frank Gaffney: The Looming Threat of Conflict in the Pacific
https://rumble.com/v16gk5p-frank-gaffney-the-looming-threat-of-conflict-in-the-pacific.html
3. Russian official warns of dangerous ‘Satan 2’ missile | of NewsNation Prime
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IsslgocdxW4
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