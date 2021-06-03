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Stunning Revelation from NIH Director on Wuhan Lab NEGATES FAUCI Claims!
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80 views • June 03, 2021
NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins Interview with Hugh Hewitt Podcast

Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute for Health (NIH), appears to have directly contradicted his underling Dr. Anthony Fauci in a bombshell moment from an interview with Hugh Hewitt yesterday.

The stunning news contravenes the claims by Dr. Anthony Fauci, that the NIH/NIAID that the U.S. had not collaborated with the Wuhan lab on gain-of-function research.

The revelations further implicate those who approved U.S. grants to the lab, and the EcoHealth Alliance run by the British-born Peter Dazcak – who The National Pulse first reported on back in February.

Speaking to the veteran radio host, Dr. Collins admitted about U.S. collaboration with the Wuhan lab:

Well, we, when we give a grant, Hugh, it has terms attached to it of what it is that the grantee is supposed to be doing with those funds. And we require annual reports to see whether that in fact is what they have been doing. And we trust the grantee to be honest and not deceptive. The grant funds that went to Wuhan, which were a subcontract from Eco Health, were very specifically aimed to try to categorize viruses that they could isolate from bats in Chinese caves, which we had a good reason to want to know more about, given SARS and MERS that had come out of there. And so we basically had those criteria attached to the grant. And of course, the amount of money that we were providing to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, I’m sure, was a tiny fraction of their total funding. And we had no control over what else they were doing with those funds. That’s another thing we’d like to know more about, and an investigation might potentially tell us.
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wuhanchina virusfauci lies
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