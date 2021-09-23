LIGHT SPEED - Time, Distance is Relative - Akashic Records - Time & Astral Travel, Beam Ships, Jump Rooms - Wake Up Your Powers - Steven D Kelley

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I'm Cynthia and have started this channel to share Steven D Kelley's 100's of old and new Truth Cat Radio Shows, to share his short group communication videos and to promote Steven's general content, research and mission.
This is a short video from Steven D Kelley to his Facebook groups, Telegram Group, https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage, TruthCatRadio.com listeners and friends. Steven was the creator and admin for one of the first and one of the largest Facebook Q-anon groups that started on January 2, 2018 near the beginning of the "Q" phenomenon, with the great group name, Q-anon. Steven D Kelley's mission and main focus is The Getty. To rid the world of Elite Pedo Satanist, and to free the child sex slaves in underground bunkers, especially at the Getty. #OccupyTheGetty. Please support this channel by listening, liking and subscribing. Steven can also be found on Telegram at the site, https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
If you are not familiar with Steven D Kelley, here is some bio information. In short, he is an; ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, optics engineer, laser pioneer and inventor, truth activist, reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and remote viewer.
Listen to Steven D Kelley, LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm EST, 6:00 pm PST, on TruthCatRadio.com. To receive information on how to become a Jedi remote viewer warrior or for a free remote healing, you may email Steven at, [email protected]. Truth Cat Radio is 100% listener supported, so please help support Steven's efforts if you can, with an appreciative contribution of a buck or two.
PayPal is [email protected], please say for friend or family, so no invoice will be generated because this isn't a business, and he will unfortunately have to return it, or please use Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/stevendkelley - Thank you. Thank you for viewing and listening.