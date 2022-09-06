Cannabis Legalization Update

The Green Rush is a 2-hour weekly live cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media every Friday from 4PM EST to 6PM EST.

The show discusses news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.

This week the Green Rush Live discusses the State of Federal Legalization with hosts Jimmy Young and Josh Kincaid of The Talking Hedge.

Episode 1016 The #TalkingHedge chats with Morgan Fox, Political Director, NORML...

https://youtu.be/HTsobXOCPBY