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Compost the Movie — you can even compost your enemies!
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
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80 views • March 14, 2022
Funny Movie About Compost and Composting
Marjory Wildcraft
Marjory Wildcraft ✭✭✭Posts: 1,316 admin
July 2020 edited October 2020
Hey friends! I'm so excited to feature David the Good. He's a Grow Network blogger, crazy composting champion and established author. Dave has over 100 fruit trees, 20 gardening beds and a collection of resources for simple and easy gardening. 🌱

He literally knows how to make anything useful for the garden. Check out The Grow Network's top favorite summit resource Compost the Movie: https://community.thegrownetwork.com/discussion/844564/funny-movie-about-compost-and-composting

Here are a few of Dave's books:

Compost Everything: The Good Guide to Extreme Composting (The Good Guide to Gardening Book 1)
Grow or Die: The Good Guide to Survival Gardening (The Good Guide to Gardening Book 2)
Push the Zone: The Good Guide to Growing Tropical Plants Beyond the Tropics (The Good Guide to Gardening Book 3)
Free Plants for Everyone: The Good Guide to Plant Propagation (The Good Guide to Gardening Book 4)
Florida Survival Gardening: The Complete Guide to Survival Food Gardening in the Sunshine State Kindle Edition
The Easy Way to Start a Home-Based Plant Nursery and Make Thousands in Your Spare Time
Create Your Own Florida Food Forest
You can learn even more on his site http://www.thesurvivalgardener.com/

_

Please share your thoughts, tell your friends, and always help us stop the destruction of the earth by getting Home Grown Food On Every Table!
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foodgardeningcomposting
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