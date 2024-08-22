BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MUSIC - Es zittern die morschen Knochen - Hans Baumann [English Subtitles]
13 views • 8 months ago

"Es zittern die morschen Knochen" was composed by Hans Baumann long before the NSDAP rised to power. Baumann was active member of the youth movement called "Wandervogel".

The song was the official song of the Hitler Youth: which is why there are little criticism of elderly people.


Hans Baumann (* 22. April 1914 in Amberg; † 7. November 1988 in Murnau) war ein deutscher Lyriker, Komponist, Volksschullehrer und nationalsozialistischer Funktionär. Sein bekanntestes Lied, Es zittern die morschen Knochen, hatte er noch als Jugendlicher in einem katholischen Jugendbund verfasst. Es wurde 1935 zum Lied der Deutschen Arbeitsfront.


https://www.volksliederarchiv.de/es-zittern-die-morschen-knochen/

youtubesoldierrussiahitlerisraelmusichistorynaziworld war 2germanyjewnational socialismdeutschlandgoebbels
