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Lost-History-of-Flat-Earth-1-7
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149 views • January 14, 2022
5 hours...have an open mind.
There is alot more exposed here than flat earth. This will help you understand what your eyes are seeing.
Many of you have seen this. I uploaded it here for redundancy in case it is removed elsewhere.
If you have not seen it this is 5 hours undoing the brainwashing you have experienced your whole life.
You are not a true 'conspiracy theorist' if you haven't seen this
https://www.reddit.com/r/globeskepticism/comments/no192h/the_lost_history_of_flat_earth_1_7/
There is alot more exposed here than flat earth. This will help you understand what your eyes are seeing.
Many of you have seen this. I uploaded it here for redundancy in case it is removed elsewhere.
If you have not seen it this is 5 hours undoing the brainwashing you have experienced your whole life.
You are not a true 'conspiracy theorist' if you haven't seen this
https://www.reddit.com/r/globeskepticism/comments/no192h/the_lost_history_of_flat_earth_1_7/
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