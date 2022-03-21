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U.S.'s Bloody Fingerprints Are All Over Ukraine
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30 views • March 21, 2022
srmgin.
The Jimmy Dore Show.
In the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the US and NATO like to depict themselves as innocent lambs, desperate to provide whatever aid is necessary to the beleaguered Ukrainian people to help them push back against the evil Russian aggressors. The truth, of course, is quite different, as writer Jonathan Cook details in an exhaustive piece for MintPress News describing the myriad offenses the US and its NATO allies have committed in recent years to put Ukrainians in the peril they find themselves in today.
Jimmy and American comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the west’s culpability in turning Ukraine into cannon fodder in the battle for global dominance between the US and Russia.
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/u-s-039-s-bloody-fingerprints-are-all-over-ukraine_nRtbXTlYtUfdxQT.html
The Jimmy Dore Show.
In the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the US and NATO like to depict themselves as innocent lambs, desperate to provide whatever aid is necessary to the beleaguered Ukrainian people to help them push back against the evil Russian aggressors. The truth, of course, is quite different, as writer Jonathan Cook details in an exhaustive piece for MintPress News describing the myriad offenses the US and its NATO allies have committed in recent years to put Ukrainians in the peril they find themselves in today.
Jimmy and American comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the west’s culpability in turning Ukraine into cannon fodder in the battle for global dominance between the US and Russia.
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/u-s-039-s-bloody-fingerprints-are-all-over-ukraine_nRtbXTlYtUfdxQT.html
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