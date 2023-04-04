Firefighter Tim Strack dies while playing Hockey - Cardiac Arrest - California

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) -- Riverside Fire Department Capt. Tim Strack, who was president of Riverside City Firefighter's Association Local 1067 and served the community for 28 years, has died, city officials announced Sunday.

Strack was president of the union since 2002, where he "worked tirelessly to improve the working conditions of the firefighters here in Riverside, in California, and throughout our nation," the city said in a statement.

"The passing of Captain Strack is a tremendous loss to the City of Riverside, the Local Firefighters Union, and the community as a whole. His contributions will be remembered and celebrated for years to come," the statement continued.

Strack reportedly died Saturday afternoon of cardiac arrest while playing hockey.

He leaves behind his wife, Wendy, and children Madeline, Isabella and Justin.

Source:

https://abc7.com/riverside-fire-department-captain-tim-strack-dies-city-firefighters-association-local-1067/13073666/

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