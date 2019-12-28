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Muslim mob in London harrassing white women
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26 views • December 28, 2019
The muslim way but it is fully in line with the Quaran, a book I use as toilet paper. I also use muslim flags as toilet paper, film it and put it on internet so I can get threats, and commie thugs or "police" can come knocking on my door...just bring many of your inbreeded friends. Muslims are garbage, if they are so smart why did not they stay in their shithole countries, the stenchy muslim crap.
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