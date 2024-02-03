China launches world's first in-orbit AI commercial hypersatellite
China's Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center launched the world's first in-orbit artificial intelligence (AI) commercial hypersatellite on Saturday from waters off the coast of Yangjiang City in south China's Guangdong Province.
A Smart Dragon-3 (SD-3) carrier rocket blasted off at 11:06 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the launch site, sending a group of nine satellites, including the AI commercial hypersatellite and a distant retrograde orbit satellite, into planned orbit.
The AI satellite is designed to carry out on-orbit verification of the synaesthesia fusion AI algorithm once entering the orbit, and will have remote integrated platform capability for future communication networks.
