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Bill Gates And His Depopulation Plan
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26021 views • August 07, 2021
Bill Gates admits his goal is to reduce population growth focusing on vaccines, abortion and control of health care. He talking about his favourite things (Vaccines) and smiling about pandemics and large numbers of deaths.
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tSf82Vc4c5gU
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tSf82Vc4c5gU
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