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Chili With Beans
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33 views • May 24, 2020
Based on this recipe:
Brent Allen
2017 TICC Champion
Buzzard Bar Cooking Team
George West, Texas
Ingredients:
2# HEB 80/20 Ground Chuck
1 can ea. Swanson Beef Broth and Chicken Broth
8 oz can Hunts Tomato Sauce
10 shakes Louisiana Hot Sauce
1 Wyler's Beef Cube (I use a Better Than Boullion Seasoned Vegetable Base)
Chili Spice Mixture
1 T San Antonio Original
1 T Mexene Chili Powder
2T San Antonio Red
2T Cowtown Light
1T RT
Dump #1 Dump #2
4 T Chili Spice Mixture 3 T Chili Spice Mixture
¾ t Wylers Chicken Granules 1 t Granulated Garlic
½ t Garlic Granules 1 pkg Goya Sazon
1 t Cumin 1 T Cumin
1 T Granulated Onion ½ t Brown Sugar
Pinch Red Jalapeno Powder Pinch Salt
Pinch Black Pepper
Pinch Salt
Pinch Cayenne Pepper
1 pkg Goya Sazon
Cooking Instructions:
Start time 3 hrs. before turn-in.
Brown meat in a skillet with 1 T bacon grease. Break up the meat as it cooks, but only to about golf-ball size chunks. When nearly done cooking, season with onion powder and seasoned salt. Add 10 shakes Louisiana Hot Sauce.
While meat is cooking, in stockpot combine 1 can beef broth, ½ can chicken broth, 2 oz. water and 1 beef cube. Bring to a boil and put in Dump #1. Let simmer a few minutes to allow spices to dissolve well and add in tomato sauce. Gently boil for about 15 minutes. Add in cooked meat that has been well-drained. Cook, covered, at a very low boil for 30 minutes.
Turn off heat and let sit for 1 hr – or until 1 hr. before turn-in.
Bring back to a boil. Add in Dump #2 at approximately 40 minutes before turn-in. Let boil gently, very low boil to a high simmer. Break up meat gently using meat “masher” or potato masher. Taste for spice and salt 15 minutes before turn-in. Adjust as needed.
I added a couple of cans of Brooks Mild Chili Beans after breaking up the meat and let it simmer for about an hour.
Brent Allen
2017 TICC Champion
Buzzard Bar Cooking Team
George West, Texas
Ingredients:
2# HEB 80/20 Ground Chuck
1 can ea. Swanson Beef Broth and Chicken Broth
8 oz can Hunts Tomato Sauce
10 shakes Louisiana Hot Sauce
1 Wyler's Beef Cube (I use a Better Than Boullion Seasoned Vegetable Base)
Chili Spice Mixture
1 T San Antonio Original
1 T Mexene Chili Powder
2T San Antonio Red
2T Cowtown Light
1T RT
Dump #1 Dump #2
4 T Chili Spice Mixture 3 T Chili Spice Mixture
¾ t Wylers Chicken Granules 1 t Granulated Garlic
½ t Garlic Granules 1 pkg Goya Sazon
1 t Cumin 1 T Cumin
1 T Granulated Onion ½ t Brown Sugar
Pinch Red Jalapeno Powder Pinch Salt
Pinch Black Pepper
Pinch Salt
Pinch Cayenne Pepper
1 pkg Goya Sazon
Cooking Instructions:
Start time 3 hrs. before turn-in.
Brown meat in a skillet with 1 T bacon grease. Break up the meat as it cooks, but only to about golf-ball size chunks. When nearly done cooking, season with onion powder and seasoned salt. Add 10 shakes Louisiana Hot Sauce.
While meat is cooking, in stockpot combine 1 can beef broth, ½ can chicken broth, 2 oz. water and 1 beef cube. Bring to a boil and put in Dump #1. Let simmer a few minutes to allow spices to dissolve well and add in tomato sauce. Gently boil for about 15 minutes. Add in cooked meat that has been well-drained. Cook, covered, at a very low boil for 30 minutes.
Turn off heat and let sit for 1 hr – or until 1 hr. before turn-in.
Bring back to a boil. Add in Dump #2 at approximately 40 minutes before turn-in. Let boil gently, very low boil to a high simmer. Break up meat gently using meat “masher” or potato masher. Taste for spice and salt 15 minutes before turn-in. Adjust as needed.
I added a couple of cans of Brooks Mild Chili Beans after breaking up the meat and let it simmer for about an hour.
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