Chili With Beans

Based on this recipe:



Brent Allen

2017 TICC Champion

Buzzard Bar Cooking Team

George West, Texas



Ingredients:

2# HEB 80/20 Ground Chuck

1 can ea. Swanson Beef Broth and Chicken Broth

8 oz can Hunts Tomato Sauce

10 shakes Louisiana Hot Sauce

1 Wyler's Beef Cube (I use a Better Than Boullion Seasoned Vegetable Base)



Chili Spice Mixture

1 T San Antonio Original

1 T Mexene Chili Powder

2T San Antonio Red

2T Cowtown Light

1T RT



Dump #1 Dump #2

4 T Chili Spice Mixture 3 T Chili Spice Mixture

¾ t Wylers Chicken Granules 1 t Granulated Garlic

½ t Garlic Granules 1 pkg Goya Sazon

1 t Cumin 1 T Cumin

1 T Granulated Onion ½ t Brown Sugar

Pinch Red Jalapeno Powder Pinch Salt

Pinch Black Pepper

Pinch Salt

Pinch Cayenne Pepper

1 pkg Goya Sazon



Cooking Instructions:

Start time 3 hrs. before turn-in.



Brown meat in a skillet with 1 T bacon grease. Break up the meat as it cooks, but only to about golf-ball size chunks. When nearly done cooking, season with onion powder and seasoned salt. Add 10 shakes Louisiana Hot Sauce.



While meat is cooking, in stockpot combine 1 can beef broth, ½ can chicken broth, 2 oz. water and 1 beef cube. Bring to a boil and put in Dump #1. Let simmer a few minutes to allow spices to dissolve well and add in tomato sauce. Gently boil for about 15 minutes. Add in cooked meat that has been well-drained. Cook, covered, at a very low boil for 30 minutes.



Turn off heat and let sit for 1 hr – or until 1 hr. before turn-in.



Bring back to a boil. Add in Dump #2 at approximately 40 minutes before turn-in. Let boil gently, very low boil to a high simmer. Break up meat gently using meat “masher” or potato masher. Taste for spice and salt 15 minutes before turn-in. Adjust as needed.



I added a couple of cans of Brooks Mild Chili Beans after breaking up the meat and let it simmer for about an hour.