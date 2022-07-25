Bill gates: the man behind the covid vaccines & global depopulation

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In
this discussion we will segway off of mike adams new research on the so called
blood clots and what he found out about these things that are being produced by
the vaccine spike proteins. We will also talk on bill gates desire and efforts
to put bio-chips / nano tech in the vaccines.
Talking points:
- bill gates calls for depopulation (Banned.video)
- predicts outbreak video 2015 on youtube
- bio-chips / nano tech in vaccines; first attempt with h1n1
- fauci admits natural immunity the best
- disinformation boy scouts recruited by cnn to shut you up
References
- ill gates predicts outbreak 2015 - https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=6Af6b_wyiwI
- GATES BACKED DARPA ANNOUNCES COVID 19 IMPLANTABLE TRACKING CHIP - https://www.banned.video/watch?id=5f680991dc50dc07a10c29db
Also, check out Sherri Tenpenny, Peter McCullouch, Joseph Mercola, Ty Bollinger (Propaganda Exposed), Joel Wallach, Daniel Amen, Bryan Ardis, Mike Adams (Health Ranger Report), and alternative news media channel on the Brighteon network.