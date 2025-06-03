SYRIA news: 'What do we have to do with this' - al-Julani, Syrian Pres

'What do we have to do with this' - al-Julani, Syrian Pres (not sure if this was his reply to what's happened today?) Supposedly, translated he says the 'title' given. This was the longest video (others too short with missiles or blasts of it), so that I could post the following happenings... Cynthia Plus today also,

US okays Syria bringing thousands of former jihadists into army — Reuters

Around 3,500 foreign ex-rebel fighters—mainly Uyghurs— will be integrated into a new 84th Division

Washington insists the move must be 'transparent,' according to Trump's special envoy

What's happened today:

Missiles reportedly fired from Syria hit the southern occupied Golan Heights.

Explosions Reported in Latakia and Tartus, Syria.

Israeli military: The IDF carried out artillery strikes on southern Syria in response to rocket fire toward Israeli territory.

Israeli military aircraft are flying over western Daraa countryside.

Looks like they’re trying to figure out who fired the rockets at them since this wasn’t supposed to happen under Al-Julani.

The rocket attack was carried out by the Awliya al-Ba’s faction, not the so-called Martyr Mohammed Deif group as earlier reported.

ℹ️Awliya al-Ba’s is a pro-Iranian militia tied to Iraq’s Islamic Resistance, active in Syria and Iraq. The group has previously targeted U.S. and Israeli positions in the region.

Everyone’s Like WTF: Major Aerial Activity Over Syria

Three Israeli AWACS reportedly took off from Nevatim Air Base.

A Turkish recon plane is heading toward northern Syria.

At the same time, heavy Turkish jet movement is being reported along the Syrian border in the southeast.

🐻 2 Grad rockets launched by the Resistance, and everyone lost their sh*t.

from @DDGeopolitics

Update latest:

Syria’s al-Sharaa ‘DIRECTLY responsible’ for rockets fired at Israel — supposedly said by DefMin Katz

‘Full response will come soon’