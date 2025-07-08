BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Healthcare Tips for RV Travelers from a Road Warrior...
rvacrossamerica
rvacrossamerica
33 views • 23 hours ago

https://rvacrossamerica.net/healthcaretips


Health insurance can make or break your "on the road" experience. Certain things must be in place BEFORE you need any kind of medical treatment. You must have access to care throughout the entire nation. You must NOT need to be in a network (ideally) or need a referral from your primary care doctor - if you even have one!


And perhaps MOST importantly - you need to live a lifestyle whereby medical interventions are unlikely to occur and if they do, they're few and far between!


As mentioned in the video, more detail is here: https://rvacrossamerica.net/healthcaretips


My Medishare rep can be accessed here:

https://bit.ly/3Ngdpl6

OR just call Andre at 800 772 5623 x 2364 (please do mention you heard about him from this video!)


AND... feel free to reach out if you want to talk health in general as I mentioned in this video

Keywords
medicare for rv travelershealthcare tips for rv travelersmedicare tips for rv travelerswhat kind of medical insurance do rv travelers requirehealthcare insights for solo travelerswhat travelers must know about health insurance
