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Australia: Genetically modified (GMO) animals (FOOD) Scientific revolution or crime against nature?
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2 views • August 14, 2021
A GMO, or Genetically Modified Organism, is a plant, animal, microorganism or other organism whose genetic makeup has been modified in a laboratory using genetic engineering or transgenic technology. ... The input is not derived from biological organisms and not, therefore, susceptible to genetic modification.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=GMO&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
60 Minutes Australia:
We're in an age of wonders and awesome scientific revolution. Any day now we'll be eating super salmon, the first genetically modified creatures approved for human consumption, while modified plants are already on the menu. It doesn't end there - scientists can now reengineer our lives in ways you never thought possible. Most controversially of all, they have the power to create designer animals with organs specifically for human transplants. Prepare to be amazed and maybe just a little bit afraid.
10,984 viewsAug 13, 2021
3.4M subscribers
https://youtu.be/i6crfeC6VbA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0L1suV8pVgO4pCAIBNGx5w
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=GMO&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
60 Minutes Australia:
We're in an age of wonders and awesome scientific revolution. Any day now we'll be eating super salmon, the first genetically modified creatures approved for human consumption, while modified plants are already on the menu. It doesn't end there - scientists can now reengineer our lives in ways you never thought possible. Most controversially of all, they have the power to create designer animals with organs specifically for human transplants. Prepare to be amazed and maybe just a little bit afraid.
10,984 viewsAug 13, 2021
3.4M subscribers
https://youtu.be/i6crfeC6VbA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0L1suV8pVgO4pCAIBNGx5w
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