Senator Ron Johnson Skeptical about ALL Vaccines

In 1986 Ronald Reagan signed into law liability removal from vaccine manufacturers for death or injury caused by their products which led to an explosion in the number of vaccines they are pushing on us and trying to mandate for all.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.