Part 1 - Usury and Interest - Financial Philosophy - Exerpts from the book "What is Coming" by Lyman E Stowe

The following are excerpts are taken directly from the rare book “What is Coming” by Lyman E. Stowe. The book was first published in 1895 and updates by Stowe take it through September of 1913.

It is important to note that the last update of this book was approximately 2-3 months prior to the passage of the Federal Reserve Act on Christmas Eve in 1913.

A wonderful exposition of the prophecies and comparison with ancient and modern historical and political events, together with an ample, though concise history of the money from King Solomon’s time to the present (Sept 1913)

The key theme that runs through this book and these excerpts has to do with the topic of usury or interest and its effects on governments and the people over the ages and how passages in the Bible point to usury and the Money Changers.

As you read these excerpts you will see that the evil of usury and the love of money is the root cause of most if not all of the strife in the world and the evil has only increased since the writing of this book and it has a strangle hold on the world as we know it. If we are to move forward as a nation, this evil called usury and the fake federal reserve notes must be eliminated if we are to restore our Republic to its original founding based on the Bible almost 250 years ago.