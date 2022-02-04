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** COVID VACCINES FOR BABIES RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER ** Tucker Carlson – 02/Feb/2022
Metatron's Cube
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263 views • February 04, 2022
** PFIZER ASKS FDA TO AUTHORIZE SHOT FOR KIDS UNDER 5
** COVID VACCINES FOR BAABIES RIGHT AROUND THECORNER
** FORMER PLANNED PARENTHOOD DOCTOR: SHOULD WAIT TO VACCINATE KIDS UNTIL WE’RE SURE IT’S SAFE
** CNN: PFIZER MAY SUBMIT VACCINE FOR YOUNG KIDS FOR EMERGENCY APPROVAL AS SOON AS TODAY
** NEW STUDY: LOCKDOWNS DIDN’T ACTUALLY HELP
** MAJOR LOCKDOWN STUDY BY JOHNS HOPKINS: “while this meta-analysis concludes that lockdowns have had little to no public health effects, they have imposed enormous economic and social costs where they have been adopted in consequence, lockdown policies are ill-founded and should be rejected as a pandemic policy intrument.”
** FAUCI: “I REPRESENT SCIENCE”
** FAUCI ON LOCKDOWNS: “The fact that we shut down when we did and the rest of the world did, has saved hundreds of millions of infections and millions of lives.
** MAJOR STUDY: LOCKDOWNS SHOULD BE REJECTED
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healthbig pharmacurrent eventschildrensciencebabiesgenocideunited nationswhoagenda 2030johns hopkinspfizerlockdownsplandemicvaccine bioweapon
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