Stew Peters: Fibrous Clots Being Pulled From Vaxxed DEAD As Embalmers Sound Alarm
Ruth Mackenzies
Published Friday |

Embalmer Richard Hirschman continues to find bizarre fibrous clots inside the bodies of dead vaxxed people!
New survey of embalmers reveals fibrous clots discovered across the nation.
Seven out of ten respondents acknowledged they have also seen strange clots in dead people.
The quest to identify fibrous clot composition remains a mystery because laboratories have no sense of urgency.
As more and more Americans wake up and quit denying the truth, anger against the vaxx shilling globalists will take hold.

trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabstew peters

