AmbGun's Project related to Bear Creek Arsenal Carry Handle AR15

Mission First Tactical Battlelink Stock

When shooting my son’s Rifle Dynamics RD700 fitted with the Mission First Tactical Battlelink stock, I totally overlooked the MFT minimalist stock.





It took Bear Creek Arsenal sending me a carry handle rifle for a coming project that was fitted with the BattleLink to really appreciate the MFT offering.





Key is the location of the sling QD which allows perfectly mirrored ambidextrous use of a GI sling as a shooter’s aid. That alone motivated me to ask Mission First Tactical to send me one for my BCM RECCE





The stock is 65 grams lighter than my old BCM stock. And the Battlelink design lets you hang your rifle in the closet. Some worry about the unreinforced buttpad, but not only do I find it very durable, but I think it is better to break the stock than damage the buffer tube.





The angled toe probably delivers some minor benefit for performing ambidextrous transitions.





I would like to see stops in the sling QD to constrain it within 45 degrees on each side so my sling doesn’t accidentally get twisted upside down.





Mission First Tactical Battlelink minimalist stock is most definitely Ambidextral Gunfighter recommended. The design has been around a long time. I’m rather surprised that I overlooked it for so long.



