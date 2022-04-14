Malteser, a Well-Known German Catholic Rescue Organization Asks NFSC To Provide Help for Seven Ukrainian Refugees and a Pet Dog

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【Ukraine Rescue】 04/13/2022 Malteser, a well-known German Catholic rescue organization, contacts NFSC volunteer Wen Yao and asks NFSC to provide help for seven Ukrainian refugees and a pet dog. We not only provide them with free accommodation and food for 3 days and arrange a bus to Germany, but also thoughtfully prepare the food and masks they need for the journey.