© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Apollo Conspiracy - Competent Evidence Examination by Two British Engineers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
87 views • March 17, 2021
Discussion about Apollo missions between two British engineers attempting to re-examine myths and artefacts related to the subject. This is a very interesting discussion based on the existing evidence and their scientific knowledge. A MUST WATCH for anyone who' has any doubts about this matter.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.