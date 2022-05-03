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Unconstitutional Bills Advancing As Illegals Released Onto US Streets
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11 views • May 03, 2022
As the Secretary of Homeland Security confirms nearly 1 million illegal immigrants were released onto American Streets under his watch since 2021 and potential jihadi terrorists have been allowed into the US despite their alleged threats, congressmen are pushing unlawful actions against the people. These include fining you and raising income taxes on parents who fail to follow the Beast's mandates for shots for them and their kids, as well as giving Joe Biden a carte blanche for war in Ukraine. The solution is for the People of the united States to, once again, take their rightful place as the constitutional enforcers of the law (Article I, Section 8, Clause 15) instead of waiting on representatives to do it for them.
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