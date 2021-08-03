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Dr. Andy Kaufman and Dr. Amanda Vollmer expose COVID test fraud, brain / AI / 5G agenda
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232 views • August 03, 2021
Ramola D Report, July 31, 2021
Dr. Andy Kaufmann and Dr. Amandha Vollmer discuss the real science behind the fraudulent PCR test, why the CDC has pulled the EUA for it, how nasal swabs are implicated in nose-to-brain access to the brain and central nervous system, microscopy findings of blood clots in the vaccinated, graphene in the vaccine portending brain access, neuro-control and neuro-imaging, and much more, in this conversation covering the mass pandemic fraud which is still being run by a complicit media-govt-corporate mechanism. Wealth transfer, control, eugenicide are all plausibly behind the continued carnage. People can and should say No they say, and saying No to the COVID tests is indeed one of the best things people can do to stop this entire pandemic fraud. Also discussed: healthy people transmitting disease (impossible!) and connections with the AIDS scare and swine flu scare from years ago.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Dr. Andy Kaufmann's website:
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/
Dr. Amandha Vollmer's websites:
https://yummy.doctor/
https://yummy.doctor/
Links for resources to aid in combating demands
from employers and schools for masks, temperature-taking,
social distancing, tests,and vaccines:
The Solari Report/Catherine Austin Fitts
https://home.solari.com/how-to-challenge-a-school-board-in-3-5-minutes/
https://home.solari.com/notice-and-declaration-of-parental-authority-requirement-of-disclosure-and-safety-of-medical-treatment-s/
Peggy Hall/The Healthy American
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/documents
Pamela Popper/Make Americans Free Again
https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/take-action/
National Action Task Force:
https://national-taskforce.org/fighting-covid-fraud
SUBSCRIBE TO STAY INFORMED:
Subscribe to this channel for regular notice of further updates
(please click the Subscribe button above).
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee: Ramola D Reports
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Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore: https://therootbrands.com/micmar
Learn more about Clean Slate at Ramola D Reports/News Panel 21 and News Panel 16
Stay tuned for Newsbreak Lives, indy media panels, and Techno Talks, Doc Talks, Book Talks. And subscribe as a monthly donor at Patreon or Paypal for a Thank you Empowerment with Poetry video just for donors....
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE AS A MONTHLY DONOR, SUPPORT MY WORK FOR ALL:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
DETOX & CLEANSE/ORDER ROOT BRAND'S CLEAN SLATE:
LINK TO ORDER CLEAN SLATE, ZERO-IN, RESTORE WITH DR. MARINA'S DISCOUNT CODE:
https://therootbrands.com/micmar
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @EccEveryday
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
Dr. Andy Kaufmann and Dr. Amandha Vollmer discuss the real science behind the fraudulent PCR test, why the CDC has pulled the EUA for it, how nasal swabs are implicated in nose-to-brain access to the brain and central nervous system, microscopy findings of blood clots in the vaccinated, graphene in the vaccine portending brain access, neuro-control and neuro-imaging, and much more, in this conversation covering the mass pandemic fraud which is still being run by a complicit media-govt-corporate mechanism. Wealth transfer, control, eugenicide are all plausibly behind the continued carnage. People can and should say No they say, and saying No to the COVID tests is indeed one of the best things people can do to stop this entire pandemic fraud. Also discussed: healthy people transmitting disease (impossible!) and connections with the AIDS scare and swine flu scare from years ago.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Dr. Andy Kaufmann's website:
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/
Dr. Amandha Vollmer's websites:
https://yummy.doctor/
https://yummy.doctor/
Links for resources to aid in combating demands
from employers and schools for masks, temperature-taking,
social distancing, tests,and vaccines:
The Solari Report/Catherine Austin Fitts
https://home.solari.com/how-to-challenge-a-school-board-in-3-5-minutes/
https://home.solari.com/notice-and-declaration-of-parental-authority-requirement-of-disclosure-and-safety-of-medical-treatment-s/
Peggy Hall/The Healthy American
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/documents
Pamela Popper/Make Americans Free Again
https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/take-action/
National Action Task Force:
https://national-taskforce.org/fighting-covid-fraud
SUBSCRIBE TO STAY INFORMED:
Subscribe to this channel for regular notice of further updates
(please click the Subscribe button above).
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee: Ramola D Reports
DETOX NANOTECH &; CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore: https://therootbrands.com/micmar
Learn more about Clean Slate at Ramola D Reports/News Panel 21 and News Panel 16
Stay tuned for Newsbreak Lives, indy media panels, and Techno Talks, Doc Talks, Book Talks. And subscribe as a monthly donor at Patreon or Paypal for a Thank you Empowerment with Poetry video just for donors....
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE AS A MONTHLY DONOR, SUPPORT MY WORK FOR ALL:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
DETOX & CLEANSE/ORDER ROOT BRAND'S CLEAN SLATE:
LINK TO ORDER CLEAN SLATE, ZERO-IN, RESTORE WITH DR. MARINA'S DISCOUNT CODE:
https://therootbrands.com/micmar
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @EccEveryday
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
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