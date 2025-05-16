Selective justice: Russia calls out ICC cover-up club

The ICC (International Criminal Court) and its Western “support crew” have nothing to do with justice, said Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Maria Zabolotskaya.

“[The] ICC is an instrument for settling scores with political opponents.”

The ICC has issued many arrest warrants that go unenforced. European countries show clear double standards—supporting the ICC only against disliked leaders while ignoring international law on official immunities. Those resisting unlawful warrants face European obstruction.

“Covering for their Western masters is the only task that the ICC has consistently excelled at," she added.

Double standards? Absolutely. When it’s about their allies, ICC suddenly ‘forgets’ international law.

Adding:

U.S. Signals Intent to Withdraw Troops from Europe After NATO Summit

The United States will begin formal consultations with NATO allies about pulling its forces out of Europe following the NATO summit in The Hague this June, U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker confirmed at a security conference in Estonia, according to Reuters.

Responding to reports that the Trump administration is preparing a significant drawdown, Whitaker said “nothing has been determined,” but made clear that discussions would begin soon: “As soon as we do, we are going to have these conversations in the structure of NATO.”

He emphasized the need for an orderly transition to prevent security gaps, stating that “all our allies are ready.” Whitaker also highlighted that Washington’s desire to reduce its military presence in Europe stretches back more than 30 years. “President Trump just said, enough—this is going to happen and it’s going to happen now… we are not going to have any more patience for foot dragging.”