The Difference Between The Medicine World And The Science World

Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Clip: Tammy talks with Dr Richard M Fleming about medicine, science, worlds, MD, PHD, JD, data, problem solvers

🎥 - Watch The Full Conversation At: https://naturallyinspiredpodcast.com/conversations/f/dr-richard-m-fleming---crimes-against-americans-and-humanity-par

👍 - Like Our Content? Help Us Grow! (Tip/Donate) https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/donate/

🤝 - Love Freedom? Support Our Sponsors! https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/shop-support/

(High Quality Storable Food, Seeds, Water Filtration, Air Filtration, Minerals, Supplements, Coffee And More)

❤️ - Want More Info? Become An Exclusive Member And Supporter! https://locals.com/member/TammyGarcia

🤜 - Connect With Tammy On All Video, Podcast & Social Platforms https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/connect-with-tammy/

🏃‍♀️ - Visit Tammy's Websites Here - 🏃‍♀️

.

🎙 - https://naturallyinspiredpodcast.com

.

🔥 - https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com

.

✍️ - https://naturallyinspiredreport.com

.

❤️ - https://locals.com/member/TammyGarcia

Naturally Inspired Media participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via ads, links, and/or images shared on this post.

#Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate #Lockdown #NaturalHealth #Movement #Mindset #Minerals #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast

Covid Virus Vaccine Pandemic Mask Mandate Lockdown Natural Health Movement Mindset Minerals Health Freedom Medical Freedom Tammy Cuthbert Garcia Naturally Inspired Podcast