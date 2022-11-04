Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Declaration of Tyranny - Biden Signals Theft of 2022 Midterm Election
77 views
channel image
Rick Langley
Published 20 days ago |

In a speech Wednesday night, Joe Biden derided “Extreme MAGA Republicans” as a direct threat to Democracy, claiming they want to “deny” people the right to vote, and then immediately stated that everyone needs to come together and not see each other as the enemy.

-------------

Republicans drop 1,000-page report saying FBI is 'rotted at its core', manipulated domestic violent extremism statistics for political purposes, and deliberately downplayed 'serious allegations of wrongdoing' from Hunter Biden

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11390237/Republicans-drop-1-000-page-report-saying-FBI-rotted-core-downplayed-Hunter-Biden.html/






Keywords
bidensignalstheft of 2022 midterm electionpray for honest elections

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket